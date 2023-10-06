|
Citation
|
Dynes ME, Rasiah SS, Knox M. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(6).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37371211
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment (CM) makes up a significant portion of events under the larger umbrella term of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). Therefore, we need to develop a competent healthcare workforce that is prepared to assess and report CM in order to create a comprehensive framework for assessing and addressing ACEs. The objective of the present study was to examine the obstacles to reporting CM among a sample of future physicians.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child maltreatment; medical students; mandated reporting; physicians; residents