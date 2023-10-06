SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Krock M, Burkhart K, Barksdale E. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(6).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/children10061018

PMID

37371250

PMCID

PMC10297429

Abstract

Interpersonal violence is the leading cause of death in adolescents. Hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIPs) address the emotional and behavioral sequelae of assault and homicide. Few studies have been published on pediatric HVIPs, and no study offers a conceptualization model for treatment approaches. This paper demonstrates the use of empirically supported practices by outlining the services provided and subsequent treatment trajectory of an adolescent receiving care from an HVIP at a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center. This case study follows the Case Study Report (CARE) guidelines and is the first to demonstrate the use of intensive case management, Psychological First Aid (PFA), and Skills for Psychological Recovery (SPR) in the treatment of an adolescent presenting to the emergency department (ED) due to assault associated with bullying. Through the use of these treatment approaches to address symptoms of posttraumatic stress, the patient moved from physical recovery to posttraumatic growth. Assessment and trauma-informed treatment suggestions are provided to support evidence-based practices within HVIPs.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; psychosocial treatment; hospital-based violence intervention programs

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print