Zenic N, Kvesic I, Corluka M, Trivić T, Drid P, Saavedra JM, Foretic N, Modrić T, Gilić B. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(6).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37371297
Alcohol drinking is an important health-related problem and one of the major risk factors for a wide array of non-communicable diseases, while there is a lack of studies investigating environment-specific associations between sports participation and alcohol drinking in adolescence. This study prospectively investigated the relationship between sports factors (i.e., participation in sports and competitive achievement), with the prevalence of harmful alcohol drinking (HD), and HD initiation in 14-to-16 years old adolescents from Bosnia and Herzegovina (n = 641, 337 females, 43% living in rural community). Participants were tested over 4-time points divided by approximately 6 months, from the beginning of high school to the end of the second grade. Variables included gender, factors related to sport participation, a community of residence (urban or rural), and outcome: alcohol consumption was assessed by the AUDIT questionnaire.
AUDIT; harmful drinking; non-communicable diseases; physical exercising; puberty