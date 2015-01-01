Abstract

Mushroom is a fungus widely used as an edible in various parts of the world, especially in hilly regions with damp climates. Nevertheless, when picked from the wild to use as a vegetable, it has proved fatal for people ingesting it due to a lack of knowledge for distinguishing between poisonous and non-poisonous mushrooms by the people of the local community. Three cases presented as emergencies from a single household comprising a 13-year-old girl and both her grandparents following the ingestion of mushrooms picked from a nearby forest area. Luckily the parents of the girl were out for work, so they survived and helped identify the mushroom. Most cases are not reported or documented, and data are present mainly in the form of case reports.

