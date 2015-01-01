Abstract

Workplace violence (WPV) against doctors is a growing epidemic in India, with at least two-thirds of doctors facing some form of abuse during their careers. Verbal abuse is common, but doctors are also subjected to brutal attacks that endanger their lives. This review lists abusive incidents reported by the media since 2021. Despite increased respect for healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors in India are under significant stress due to inadequate medical infrastructure, mismanagement of young doctors, increasing mistrust between doctors and patients, a shortage of doctors, and overworked healthcare workers, leading to delays in attention and treatment. Additional factors contributing to the situation include the lack of proper insurance coverage, weak primary healthcare with overburdened tertiary care, the lack of an effective grievance redressal system, and the poor state of medical education. To combat this epidemic, collaborative efforts are needed between doctors, hospitals, the government, and society. Improving communication skills and treating patients with empathy are essential for healthcare workers. Meanwhile, hospitals should implement an efficient security system, a transparent billing system, and an active complaint system to prevent incidents. Unbiased reporting and adequate documentation are required to further investigate this occupational health hazard. The government should focus on building better medical facilities and passing a strict law against violence against doctors to ensure the safety of medical professionals. This review presents some solutions, along with the current legal coverage provided to healthcare professionals regarding WPV.

Language: en