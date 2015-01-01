Abstract

BACKGROUND: Orthopedic injuries are prevalent in children and can result in hospitalization and damage. The number of accidental injuries among children increases every year, leading to a huge burden on communities and health institutions.



AIM: This study aimed to assess the epidemiological pattern of orthopedic trauma among children and adolescents in Abha, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: A retrospective record-based study was carried out to investigate the epidemiological pattern of orthopedic trauma among children and adolescents treated at Abha Maternity and Children Hospital in Saudi Arabia, a traumatic center for pediatric patients. The study covered all children and adolescents treated at the hospital for orthopedic trauma. The parents of the children and adolescents were called to get their consent to participate in the study. The following data were extracted from the medical files: personal information, medical history, trauma-related details, management, hospitalization, and complications.



RESULTS: A total of 295 children and adolescents were included. The mean ± standard deviation age was 6.8 ± 3.1 years old (range 1 month to 13 years). Of the patients, 186 (63.1%) were male. The most reported causes of traumas were fall from height (48.1%) and injury while playing (19.7%). The most affected body parts included the forearm (22.4%), head (21.7%), thigh (20%), and leg (10.8%). The vast majority of the children and adolescents (87.1%) had no complications.



CONCLUSION: The current study revealed that pediatric orthopedic injuries are not rare, and there is a higher likelihood of injuries among young male children. Fall from height and play-associated injuries are the most frequent causes.

