Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Scotland implemented a minimum price per unit of alcohol (MUP) of £0.50 in May 2018 (1 UK unit = 10 mL/8 g ethanol). Some stakeholders expressed concerns about the policy having potential negative consequences for people with alcohol dependence. This study aimed to investigate anticipated impacts of MUP on people presenting to alcohol treatment services in Scotland before policy implementation.



METHODS: Qualitative interviews were conducted with 21 people with alcohol dependence accessing alcohol treatment services in Scotland between November 2017 and April 2018. Interviews examined respondents' current and anticipated patterns of drinking and spending, effects on their personal life, and their views on potential policy impact. Interview data were thematically analysed using a constant comparison method.



RESULTS: Three key themes were identified: (i) strategies used to manage the cost of alcohol and anticipated responses to MUP; (ii) broader effects of MUP; and (iii) awareness and preparedness for MUP. Respondents expected to be impacted by MUP, particularly those on low incomes and those with more severe dependence symptoms. They anticipated using familiar strategies including borrowing and reprioritising spending to keep alcohol affordable. Some respondents anticipated negative consequences. Respondents were sceptical about the short-term benefits of MUP for current drinkers but felt it might prevent harm for future generations. Respondents had concerns about the capacity of treatment services to meet support needs.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: People with alcohol dependence identified immediate concerns alongside potential long-term benefits of MUP before its introduction. They also had concerns over the preparedness of service providers.

