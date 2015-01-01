SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ma L, Zhou DD, Zhao L, Hu J, Peng X, Jiang Z, He X, Wang W, Hong S, Kuang L. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1165210.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2023.1165210

PMID

37377469

PMCID

PMC10291058

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to objectively evaluate the severity of impulsivity [behavior inhibitory control (BIC) impairment] among adolescents with depression. In particular, those involved in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behaviors, compared with those engaged in suicidal behaviors and adolescents without any self-injury behavior, using event-related potentials (ERPs) and event-related spectral perturbation (ERSP) within the two-choice oddball paradigm.

METHODS: Participants with a current diagnosis of major depressive disorder (MDD) engaged in repetitive NSSI for five or more days in the past year (n = 53) or having a history of at least one prior complete suicidal behavior (n = 31) were recruited in the self-injury group. Those without self-injury behavior were recruited in the MDD group (n = 40). They completed self-report scales and a computer-based two-choice oddball paradigm during which a continuous electroencephalogram was recorded. The difference waves in P3d were derived from the deviant minus standard wave, and the target index was the difference between the two conditions. We focused on latency and amplitude, and time-frequency analyses were conducted in addition to the conventional index.

RESULTS: Participants with self-injury, compared to those with depression but without self-injury, exhibited specific deficits in BIC impairment, showing a significantly larger amplitude. Specifically, the NSSI group showed the highest value in amplitude and theta power, and suicidal behavior showed a high value in amplitude but the lowest value in theta power. These results may potentially predict the onset of suicide following repetitive NSSI.

CONCLUSION: These findings contribute to substantial progress in exploring neuro-electrophysiological evidence of self-injury behaviors. Furthermore, the difference between the NSSI and suicide groups might be the direction of prediction of suicidality.


Language: en

Keywords

suicidality; non-suicidal self-injury; event-related potential; behavior inhibitory control; P3; time-frequency analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print