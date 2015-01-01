Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is the leading cause of death among Korean adolescents. Suicide has been found to be associated with body mass index (BMI), height, and subjective body image among adults, but investigations of these associations among adolescents are limited. Thus, we aimed to examine to what extent suicide ideation is associated with height, BMI, and subjective body image among Korean adolescents.



METHODS: This study examined the data of 6,261 adolescents, selected from a nationally representative survey. The participants were divided into subgroups by sex, suicide ideation, and subjective body image. Logistic regression analyses were performed to examine the association of suicide ideation with height, BMI, and subjective body image.



RESULTS: The proportion of perceived obesity was high in the total sample; the height Z-score was lower for the group with suicide ideation than the group without suicide ideation; the height Z-scores were also lower for female participants with suicide ideation than those female participants without suicide ideation. The proportions of depressed mood, suicide ideation, and suicide attempts were higher among the total sample and female participants with perceived obesity than among those with a normal body image. On logistic regression, perceived obesity was positively associated with suicide ideation even after adjusting for age, height Z-score, weight Z-score, and depressed mood, whereas height Z-score was negatively associated with suicide ideation. These relationships were more prominent among female participants than among male participants.



CONCLUSION: Low height and perceived obesity, not real obesity, are associated with suicide ideation among Korean adolescents. These findings indicate that the need for an integrated approach to growth, body image, and suicide in adolescents is warranted.

Language: en