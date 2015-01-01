SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hu Y, Cai Y, Wang R, Gan Y, He N. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1191134.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1191134

PMID

37377697

PMCID

PMC10291261

Abstract

This study aimed to examine the relationship between adolescent self-esteem and aggressive behavior. Specifically, a moderated chain mediation model was developed to investigate the mediating role of jealousy and self-control and the moderating role of gender. Data were collected from 652 Chinese adolescents who completed the Self-Esteem Scale, Self-Report Jealousy Scale, Self-Control Scale and Aggressive Behavior Questionnaire.

RESULTS showed that adolescent self-esteem may significantly negatively affect aggressive behavior by mediating with jealousy and self-control. Moreover, gender possibly moderates the serial mediating effect of jealousy and self-control between adolescent self-esteem and aggressive behavior. The results have important theoretical and practical implications in that these reveal the influencing factors of adolescent aggressive behavior and the pathways to reduce such behavior.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; gender; aggressive behavior; self-control; jealousy; self-esteem

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print