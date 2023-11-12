SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Griewing S, Gremke N, Lingenfelder M, Wagner U, Keil C. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(12).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/healthcare11121683

PMID

37372801

PMCID

PMC10298397

Abstract

Sequential socioeconomic shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession, or energy and refugee crises in the face of violent conflicts, have led to the failure of healthcare systems in Europe. Against this background, the aim of this study was to evaluate the resilience of regional gynecological and obstetric inpatient care using the example of a regional core medical provider in central Germany. Base data were retrieved from Marburg University Hospital and underwent standardized calculation and descriptive statistical assessment pursuant to the aG-DRG catalog. The data illustrate a decline in the average length of patient stays and average case complexity in combination with increasing patient turnover for the six-year observation period of 2017-2022. Core profitability of the departments of gynecology and obstetrics deteriorated in the year of 2022. The results suggest weakened resilience of gynecological and obstetrics inpatient care in the setting of a regional core medical provider in central Germany and indicate how it may have failed in core economic profitability. This is consistent with predictions about the lack of resilience of health systems and the critical economic situation of German hospitals in the face of ongoing socioeconomic shocks that collaterally endanger women's health care.


Language: en

Keywords

resilience; health services research; obstetrics; gynecology; primary healthcare

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print