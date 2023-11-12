Abstract

Sequential socioeconomic shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession, or energy and refugee crises in the face of violent conflicts, have led to the failure of healthcare systems in Europe. Against this background, the aim of this study was to evaluate the resilience of regional gynecological and obstetric inpatient care using the example of a regional core medical provider in central Germany. Base data were retrieved from Marburg University Hospital and underwent standardized calculation and descriptive statistical assessment pursuant to the aG-DRG catalog. The data illustrate a decline in the average length of patient stays and average case complexity in combination with increasing patient turnover for the six-year observation period of 2017-2022. Core profitability of the departments of gynecology and obstetrics deteriorated in the year of 2022. The results suggest weakened resilience of gynecological and obstetrics inpatient care in the setting of a regional core medical provider in central Germany and indicate how it may have failed in core economic profitability. This is consistent with predictions about the lack of resilience of health systems and the critical economic situation of German hospitals in the face of ongoing socioeconomic shocks that collaterally endanger women's health care.

