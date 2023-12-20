Abstract

With over one million deaths per year in the world, suicide is a major public health problem that could be significantly reduced by effective prevention programs. E-health tools are of particular interest for primary prevention as they can address a broad population including people unaware of their own risk and provide information and help without the fear of stigma. Our main objective was to define the overall characteristics of an e-health tool for suicide primary prevention in the French general population by defining the characteristics of the IT features; the content of the information delivered; the best way to structure it; and how it should be relayed and by whom. The research was carried out through a literature review and a co-construction phase with stakeholders. Four types of strategies may guide the construction of e-health tools for suicide primary prevention: education and awareness, (self-)screening, accessing support, and mental health coping. They should be accessible on different devices to reach the most users, and language and content should be adapted to the target population and to the issue being addressed. Finally, the tool should be consistent with ethical and quality best practices. The e-health tool StopBlues was developed following those recommendations.

