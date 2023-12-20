SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Przeszlowski K, Guerette RT, Sudderth LK. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(12).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph20126125

PMID

37372713

PMCID

PMC10298238

Abstract

The last decade has witnessed an increased awareness of the crucial need to enhance police response and investigation of crimes related to violence against women (VAW). Although some research has been conducted on police decision-making in response to these crimes, there remains a dearth of knowledge concerning the influence of innovative police technologies on the investigative process and resulting case outcomes. This knowledge gap is particularly concerning given (1) the intricate nature and severity of VAW crimes and (2) the substantial advancements in technology that have transformed how the criminal justice system handles violent crime cases. To address this gap, the current study adopted a multi-method, quasi-experimental design to assess the impact of the Miami Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center (MRTCC) technologies on the case processing and case clearance of sexual assault and domestic violence incidents. The results of this study illuminate the distinctive features associated with this form of violent crime and underscore the necessity of continuously advancing the strategies employed to address these incidents.


Language: en

Keywords

Crime; Humans; Female; Police; sexual assault; domestic violence; violence against women; *Domestic Violence; *Sex Offenses; *Crime Victims; case clearances; Information Technology; investigations; police technology; real-time crime centers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print