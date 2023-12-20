|
Citation
|
Leite, Cardoso S, Monteiro AP. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(12).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37372723
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The main objective of this study is to assess moderation effects of online behaviors between personality traits and addiction to Internet. To this end, four instruments were validated for Portuguese version through confirmatory factor analysis and exploratory factor analysis (Study 1) Multiple regression analysis was applied to examine the personality predictors of specific online behaviors while controlling for gender and age; and moderation effects were assessed (Study 2).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Emotions; validation; Portugal; *Machiavellianism; *Personality; Antisocial Personality Disorder/epidemiology/psychology; cyberstalking scale; dark triad of personality; online behavior scales