Johnson E, Rodriguez C, Puyana JC, Bonilla-Escobar FJ. International journal of medical students 2022; 10(4): 381-386.
(Copyright © 2022)
37378001
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) are a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Violence is the leading cause of mortality in Honduras. However, the incidence and impact of TBI in this low-middle income country (LMIC) is unknown. The aim of this study is to describe the epidemiology of TBI in Honduras, as captured by an injury surveillance tool in the country's major referral center.
Language: en
Wounds and Injuries; Violence; Trauma Centers; Honduras; Nervous System Trauma; Traumatic Brain Injuries (Source: MeSH-NLM)