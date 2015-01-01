SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Johnson E, Rodriguez C, Puyana JC, Bonilla-Escobar FJ. International journal of medical students 2022; 10(4): 381-386.

10.5195/ijms.2022.1384

37378001

PMC10299781

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) are a leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Violence is the leading cause of mortality in Honduras. However, the incidence and impact of TBI in this low-middle income country (LMIC) is unknown. The aim of this study is to describe the epidemiology of TBI in Honduras, as captured by an injury surveillance tool in the country's major referral center.

METHODS: A cross sectional review of all TBI-related emergency department visits at the main referral hospital in Honduras from January to December 2013 was conducted. The calculation of descriptive statistics from Injury Surveillance System (InSS) data was performed.

RESULTS: Of 17,971 total injuries seen in 2013, 20% were traumatic brain injuries (n=3,588). The main mechanisms of injury were falls (41.11%), road traffic accidents (23.91%), blunt trauma (20.82%), penetrating knife injuries (5.85%), and firearm injuries (2.26%). Most TBI were classified as mild; 99.69% (Glasgow Coma Scale=15). Emergency room mortality was low (1.11%). The modified Kampala Trauma Score median was 8 (interquartile range 7-8).

CONCLUSION: Mild TBI accounts for a significant percentage of all injuries presenting to a high-volume referral center in Honduras in 2013. Despite the high incidence of violence in this country, most TBI were accidental, secondary to road traffic accidents and falls. Further research is required with more recent data as well as with prospective data collection methods.


Wounds and Injuries; Violence; Trauma Centers; Honduras; Nervous System Trauma; Traumatic Brain Injuries (Source: MeSH-NLM)

