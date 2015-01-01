|
Citation
|
Cho S, Harper SB. J. Adolesc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37380624
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Adolescents who experience prior victimization such as child abuse within the home and experience low self-esteem/depression are at higher risk of repetitive bullying victimization when compared to those without such experiences. Recent scholarship has explored growth trajectories of bullying during adolescent development; however, relatively little is known about distinct trajectory patterns of bullying victimization across adolescent development. The current study identifies unobserved subgroups thus capturing the heterogeneity in developmental pathways in bullying victimization.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child abuse; bullying victimization; suicide ideation; latent class growth analysis; lifestyles; target congruence