Ball LE, Zhu X. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37380848
PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to examine the prevalence of bullying behaviors among autistic and non-autistic adolescents between the ages of 12-17 years in the U.S. and the extent to which the severity of such disability impacts bullying behaviors, based on the 2019-2020 National Survey of Children's Health.
Language: en
Youth; Disability; Autism; Victimization; Bullying behaviors