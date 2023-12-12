Abstract

In the field of pediatric traumatic brain injury (TBI), relationships between pre-injury and injury-related characteristics and post-TBI outcomes (functional recovery, post-concussion depression, anxiety) and their impact on disease-specific health-related quality of life (HRQoL) are under-investigated. Here, a multidimensional conceptual model was tested using a structural equation model (SEM). The final SEM evaluates the associations between these four latent variables. We retrospectively investigated 152 children (8-12 years) and 148 adolescents (13-17 years) after TBI at the recruiting clinics or online. The final SEM displayed a fair goodness-of-fit (SRMR = 0.09, RMSEA = 0.08 with 90% CI [0.068, 0.085], GFI = 0.87, CFI = 0.83), explaining 39% of the variance across the four latent variables and 45% of the variance in HRQoL in particular. The relationships between pre-injury and post-injury outcomes and between post-injury outcomes and TBI-specific HRQoL were moderately strong. Especially, pre-injury characteristics (children's age, sensory, cognitive, or physical impairments, neurological and chronic diseases, and parental education) may aggravate post-injury outcomes, which in turn may influence TBI-specific HRQoL negatively. Thus, the SEM comprises potential risk factors for developing negative post-injury outcomes, impacting TBI-specific HRQoL. Our findings may assist healthcare providers and parents in the management, therapy, rehabilitation, and care of pediatric individuals after TBI.

Language: en