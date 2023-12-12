Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a complex and multifaceted disorder that has become a significant public health concern worldwide due to its contribution to mortality and morbidity. This condition encompasses a spectrum of injuries, including axonal damage, contusions, edema, and hemorrhage. Unfortunately, specific effective therapeutic interventions to improve patient outcomes following TBI are currently lacking. Various experimental animal models have been developed to mimic TBI and evaluate potential therapeutic agents to address this issue. These models are designed to recapitulate different biomarkers and mechanisms involved in TBI. However, due to the heterogeneous nature of clinical TBI, no single experimental animal model can effectively mimic all aspects of human TBI. Accurate emulation of clinical TBI mechanisms is also tricky due to ethical considerations. Therefore, the continued study of TBI mechanisms and biomarkers, of the duration and severity of brain injury, treatment strategies, and animal model optimization is necessary. This review focuses on the pathophysiology of TBI, available experimental TBI animal models, and the range of biomarkers and detection methods for TBI. Overall, this review highlights the need for further research to improve patient outcomes and reduce the global burden of TBI.

Language: en