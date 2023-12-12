Abstract

Venomous snake bites can constitute medical emergencies, and without immediate care may be life-threatening. This study describes the characteristics and management of patients suffering from snake bite injuries (SNIs) in the Jerusalem area. A retrospective analysis of all patients who were admitted to the Hadassah Medical Center emergency departments (EDs) due to SNIs between 1 January 2004 and 31 March 2018 was conducted. During this period, 104 patients were diagnosed with SNIs, of whom 32 (30.7%) were children. Overall, 74 (71.1%) patients were treated with antivenom, 43 (41.3%) were admitted to intensive care units, and 9 (8.6%) required treatment with vasopressors. No mortality was recorded. On ED admission, none of the adult patients presented with an altered mental state compared to 15.6% of the children (p < 0.00001). Cardiovascular symptoms were observed in 18.8% and 5.5% of the children and adults, respectively. Fang marks appeared in all of the children. These findings underscore the severity of SNIs and the differences in clinical presentation between children and adults in the Jerusalem region.

Language: en