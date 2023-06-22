Abstract

The current study aimed to explore the status and influencing factors of professional identity among psychiatric nurses as second victims in China by using a cross-sectional design. We investigated 291 psychiatric nurses from two psychiatric hospitals. Participants were asked to complete a demographic questionnaire, Second Victim Experience and Support Scale, Multidimensional Health Locus of Control Scale, and Professional Identity Scale for Nurses. Scores of professional identity of psychiatric nurses as second victims were moderate. Regression analysis showed that the second victim experience and support and internal control were significant predictors, explaining 34.2% of the variance in professional identity. Identifying risk factors related to the professional identity of psychiatric nurses as second victims will help managers take timely preventive measures to improve the awareness of the self-health responsibility of psychiatric nurses and reduce the adverse effects of patient safety incidents to enhance their professional identity. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].

Language: en