Abstract

INTRODUCTION: No previous study has explored the effectiveness of current prescription standards for evaluating power mobility device (PMD) maneuverability. To verify the current prescription standards for PMDs using a virtual reality (VR)-based PMD simulator and to present the possibility of using a VR-based PMD simulator as an alternative to current evaluation standards.



METHODS: A total of 52 patients with brain diseases were enrolled. All participants were over 18 years old and had gait disturbance or limited outdoor walking ability. Participants performed a driving ability test using a VR PMD simulator.



RESULTS: The driving ability test using the VR PMD simulator indicated that cognitive impairment, measured by the K-MMSE (p = 0.017), and unilateral neglect, measured by line bisection (p = 0.031), led to reduced driving ability and safety. In addition, patients with cognitive impairment or neglect presented driving stability problems, which were observed in the driving trajectory. There was also no correlation between driving scores and MBI subitems.



CONCLUSION: In patients with brain lesions, a driving ability test using a VR PMD simulator can be a safe, objective method for comprehensively evaluating a driver's capacity, offering an alternative to the current prescription standards for PMDs.

