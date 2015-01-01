SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Scquizzato T, Gamberini L, Semeraro F. JAMA Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamasurg.2023.1031

PMID

37378992

Abstract

Motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) are the leading cause of death due to injury worldwide. Rapid and appropriate treatment of patients involved in MVCs is critical to providing high-quality trauma care and decreasing mortality.1 Triage protocols have been created to identify severely injured patients but are often unreliable, with risks of both undertriage and overtriage.2 Systems installed in many vehicles to detect MVCs and activate emergency medical services (EMS) use sensors to capture collision details and have been shown to be more sensitive and specific in identifying severely injured patients compared with current triage protocols.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print