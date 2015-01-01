Abstract

Motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) are the leading cause of death due to injury worldwide. Rapid and appropriate treatment of patients involved in MVCs is critical to providing high-quality trauma care and decreasing mortality.1 Triage protocols have been created to identify severely injured patients but are often unreliable, with risks of both undertriage and overtriage.2 Systems installed in many vehicles to detect MVCs and activate emergency medical services (EMS) use sensors to capture collision details and have been shown to be more sensitive and specific in identifying severely injured patients compared with current triage protocols.

