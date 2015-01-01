Abstract

BACKGROUND: After a concussion, there are unique associations between static balance and landing with cognition. Previous research has explored these unique correlations, but the factor of time, dual-task, and different motor tasks leave gaps within the literature. The purpose of this study was to determine the associations between cognition and tandem gait performance.



HYPOTHESIS: We hypothesized that athletes with a concussion history would display stronger associations compared with athletes without a concussion history between cognition and tandem gait.



STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.



METHODS: A total of 126 athletes without (56.3% female; age, 18.8 ± 1.3 years; height, 176.7 ± 12.3 cm; mass, 74.8 ± 19.0 kg) and 42 athletes with (40.5% female; age, 18.8 ± 1.3 years; height, 179.3 ± 11.9 cm; mass, 81.0 ± 25.1 kg) concussion history participated. Cognitive performance was assessed with CNS Vital Signs. Tandem gait was performed on a 3-meter walkway. Dual-task tandem gait included a concurrent cognitive task of serial subtraction, reciting months backward, or spelling words backward.



RESULTS: Athletes with a concussion history exhibited a larger number of significant correlations compared with athletes without a concussion history for cognition and dual-task gait time (4 significant correlations: rho-range, -0.377 to 0.358 vs 2 significant correlations: rho, -0.233 to 0.179) and dual-task cost gait time (4 correlations: rho range, -0.344 to 0.392 vs 1 correlation: rho, -0.315). The time between concussion and testing did significantly moderate any associations (P = 0.11-0.63). Athletes with a concussion history displayed better dual-task cost response rate (P = 0.01). There were no other group differences for any cognitive (P = 0.13-0.97) or tandem gait (P = 0.20-0.92) outcomes.



CONCLUSION: Athletes with a concussion history display unique correlations between tandem gait and cognition. These correlations are unaffected by the time since concussion. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: These unique correlations may represent shared neural resources between cognition and movement that are only present for athletes with a concussion history. Time does not influence these outcomes, indicating the moderating effect of concussion on the correlations persists long-term after the initial injury.

Language: en