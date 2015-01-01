SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Al Balushi SS. Sultan Qaboos Univ Med J 2023; 23(2): 245-250.

(Copyright © 2023, Sultan Qaboos University)

10.18295/squmj.3.2022.026

37377816

PMC10292591

Child abuse and neglect (CAN) is a global phenomenon that takes many forms, with child neglect being the most common. CAN comprises serious incidents with medicolegal implications for the caregivers. The recognition of CAN is still in its early stages in Middle Eastern cultures, including in Oman, where parental authority over children is traditionally sacrosanct. This case series presents nine serious incidents from a regional hospital in Oman from 2020-2021 that appear to fulfil the definition of child neglect. All cases were diagnosed by the Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) team. This article provides evidence that child neglect exists in Oman and has resulted in the death of some children while causing significant physical, psychological and social sequelae in others. It also addresses risk factors and provides recommendations for management. Furthermore, the experience of the SCAN team and limitations of the current Child Protection Services in Oman are highlighted.


Child; Case Series; Child Abuse; Child Protection; Oman

