Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries due to falls represent one of the most common etiologies of traumatic injury in the United States. Stairway-related falls in particular can lead to significant morbidity, mortality, and concomitant long-term disability and economic costs. Our study aims to evaluate the outcomes of patients presenting to a rural academic trauma center after experiencing a fall down stairs.



METHODS: This was a single institution retrospective analysis of data extracted from our trauma registry. The study was considered exempt by Ballad Health Institutional Review Board. The data included patients aged 18 years or older who presented to the emergency department after a fall down stairs between January 1, 2017, and June 17, 2022. Patients who experienced falls other than those involving stairs were excluded.



RESULTS: Of the 439 patients evaluated for falls down stairs, 259 (58.9%) were aged ≥65 years. Compared with younger patients, older patients required significantly longer hospital admissions (4.8 vs 3.6 days, P <.003), had significantly higher injury severity scores (9.1 vs 6.8, P <.05), and were more likely to be discharged to a posthospital care facility (51% vs 14.9%, P <.05). There was no difference in length of intensive care unit stay (3.8 vs 3.6 days, P <.72), ventilator days (3.3 vs 3.3 days, P <.97), or mortality (7% vs 3%, P <.08). When considering sex, male patients had significantly worse outcomes in injury severity score (9.0 vs 7.6, P <.02) and mortality (10% vs 2%, P <.0002) but no difference in hospital (4.5 vs 4.0 days, P <.20), intensive care unit (3.8 vs 3.5 days, P <.59) or ventilator days (2.8 vs 4.3 days, P <.27) when compared with female patients.



CONCLUSION: Patients aged 65 years or older who experience a fall down stairs are more severely injured and require more posthospital care. Our findings demonstrate that males have an elevated risk of mortality and increased injury severity compared to female patients. Previous findings from our institution examining injuries from falls, including a sub-analysis on ground-level falls, have shown similar sex disparity. This study shows the necessity of preventing stair-related falls, especially in the older population.

