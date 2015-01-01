Abstract

Research on the role that attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) plays as a moderator of the relationship between exposure to violence and violent recidivism is limited. The Pathways to Desistance data were analyzed to examine these relationships. Survival analysis was used to examine ADHD as a risk factor predicting time to violent recidivism. Cox-proportional hazard modeling was used to assess the impact of ADHD on violent recidivism risk and examine ADHD as a moderator of the relationship between exposure to violence and violent recidivism.



RESULTS indicated that ADHD predicted quicker time to recidivism. The effect of witnessed violence was significantly weaker for participants with ADHD at baseline than those without ADHD at baseline. The direct effect of ADHD diagnosis at baseline on violent recidivism risk was only significant when the hypothesized interaction terms were included in the model. These findings suggest that individuals with ADHD may be less vulnerable to the impact of witnessing violence on their own risk for perpetrating violence. Effective targeting of treatment should be understood within this context.

Language: en