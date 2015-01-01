|
Citation
Wojciechowski T. Violence Vict. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37380339
Abstract
Research on the role that attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) plays as a moderator of the relationship between exposure to violence and violent recidivism is limited. The Pathways to Desistance data were analyzed to examine these relationships. Survival analysis was used to examine ADHD as a risk factor predicting time to violent recidivism. Cox-proportional hazard modeling was used to assess the impact of ADHD on violent recidivism risk and examine ADHD as a moderator of the relationship between exposure to violence and violent recidivism.
Language: en
Keywords
victimization; violence; criminology; mental health and diagnosis; youth and emerging adults