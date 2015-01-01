SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cho S. Violence Vict. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-2021-0130

PMID

37380340

Abstract

The purpose of this study was to examine the longitudinal mediationa(l pathways on the link between various straining experiences and suicidal ideation and to test whether its relationship was mediated by the role of negative emotions, constraints, and motivations. Data for this study were collected as part of the Korean Welfare Panel Study, which was a longitudinal study conducted among 7,027 Korean households, surveyed annually from 2006 to 2012. The results indicated that bullying victimization had important effects on negative emotions, although bullying victimization was not significant for later suicidal ideation. Peer delinquency was significantly correlated with negative emotions and positively predicted later suicidal ideation. Also, the significant impact of bullying victimization was transmitted to suicidal ideation through negative emotions. It implies that individuals' negative life events predicted strain or stressors generating negative emotions that, in turn, led to a high risk of suicidal ideation as a possible coping skill.


Language: en

Keywords

suicidal ideation; bullying victimization; longitudinal mediational pathways; negative emotion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print