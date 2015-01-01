Abstract

On American college campuses, numerous students have died as a result of hazing activities perpetrated in fraternities, sororities, and other student groups. Still, little is known about the common characteristics among these hazing deaths. This study aims to investigate the circumstances surrounding these fatal incidents by examining hazing deaths that occurred at institutions of higher education in the United States from 1994 to 2019. This analysis revealed common characteristics related to the victims, organizations, institutions, incidents, and outcomes of these deaths. The findings support past hazing research, as victims were predominantly males pledging social fraternities. Although hazing deaths were widespread, there was variation among institutional characteristics, region, and size. The perpetrators of these incidents faced legal ramifications, including criminal convictions and civil lawsuits. The recognition of these trends can improve our understanding of the conditions present when dangerous hazing activities occur and the best practices for prevention and response.

Language: en