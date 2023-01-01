Abstract

This article describes the nearly half a century career of Dr. Gail E. Wyatt, PhD, and her development of novel methodologies and measures of sexual trauma, specifically the Wyatt Sex History Questionnaire and the University of California, Los Angeles, Life Adversities Screener. These approaches broke the silence around experiences of sexual violence, particularly among African Americans, identifying their effects on sexual functioning and mental health. These novel methods are designed without assuming sexual literacy of respondents, knowledge of anatomy, or that discussing sex is easy or common; they include topics that are considered private and may evoke emotions. Trained professionals administering face-to-face interviews can serve to establish rapport and educate the participant or client while minimizing possible discomfort and shame around the disclosure of sexual practices. In this article, four topics are discussed focusing on African Americans, but they may also be relevant to other racial/ethnic groups: (a) breaking the silence about sex, (b) sexual harassment: its disclosure and effects in the workplace, (c) racial discrimination: identifying its effects as a form of trauma, and (d) the cultural relevance of promoting sexual health. Historical patterns of abuse and trauma can no longer be ignored but need to be better understood by psychologists and used to improve policy and treatment standards. Recommendations for advancing the field using novel methods are provided. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

