Abstract

Recent years saw frequent media reports of young people who die while they are being arrested by the police. Death in these circumstances affects people who are agitated and restrained with the use of force, with their autopsies indicating no unequivocally traumatic cause of death. The goal of this study was to identify the mechanism and circumstances of sudden deaths in agitated individuals who are being restrained. Ten cases evaluated at our center since 2010 were included in this study: nine involved forensic postmortem examination and one involved casefile analysis. In each case there was sudden cardiac arrest or at least a loss of consciousness, and the cardiopulmonary resuscitation proved ineffective. In six cases the cause of agitation was acute psychosis, in four it was an effect of narcotics, usually in high concentration. Conjunctival petechiae were detected in only five cases. The most probable cause of death in the evaluated cases was the combination of physical exertion caused by pathological psychomotor agitation and forcible restraint, hindering the function of the respiratory system. This mechanism is known as restraint asphyxia.

Language: pl