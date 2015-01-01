|
Citation
|
Chabbouh A, Hallit S, Farah N, Youssef C, Hankache A, Fekih-Romdhane F, Bitar Z, Obeid S. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e191.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37386511
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Violent media is the most consumed type of media in Lebanon. Many studies have linked exposure to media violence to increased aggression and psychological distress. As Lebanon is going through socio-political turmoil, we aimed to [1] explore the correlates of aggression (i.e., sociodemographic factors, BMI, loneliness, social competence, and psychological distress) in a sample of Lebanese adults from the general population, and [2] to examine the mediating effect of psychological distress in the association between exposure to media violence and aggression in this sample.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Psychological distress; Lebanon; Media violence