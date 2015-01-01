|
Citation
Rolle ML, Garba DL, Kharbat AF, Bhebhe A, Mwenge F, Nahed BV, Kerry VB. Brain Spine 2023; 3: e101755.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37383440
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a significant cause of morbidity and mortality in the Caribbean as well as globally. Within the Caribbean, the prevalence of TBI is approximately 706 per 100,000 persons - one of the highest rates per capita in the world. RESEARCH QUESTION: We aim to assess the economic productivity lost due to moderate to severe TBI in the Caribbean. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The annual cost of economic productivity lost in the Caribbean from TBI was calculated from four variables: (1) the number of people with moderate to severe TBI of working age (15-64 years), (2) the employment-to-population ratio, (3) the relative reduction in employment for people with TBI, and (4) per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Sensitivity analyses were performed to evaluate whether the uncertainty of the TBI prevalence data result in substantive changes in the productivity losses.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Caribbean neurosurgery; Global neurosurgery; Neurosurgery economics; Neurosurgery infrastructure; TBI Caribbean; TBI Economics