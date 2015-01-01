Abstract

BACKGROUND: Millions of children are victims of child abuse world-wide. Consequences include long-term health impacts and large societal costs. Parent training is promising to prevent abuse, but challenges with motivation and attrition must be overcome to reach parents in need.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the effectiveness and acceptability of Safer Kids, a cognitive behavioral therapy-based parenting program delivered immediately after a report of child abuse. Safer Kids is used within the Child Welfare Services (CWS) in Sweden but has never been evaluated in an RCT. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: In total, 112 families with children 2-12 years referred to the Swedish CWS for physical or emotional child abuse participated.



METHODS: Families were randomized to Safer Kids or intervention as usual (IAU). Data from parents, children and CWS were analyzed with multilevel and survival analyses. Primary outcomes were parent-rated child abuse potential and re-reports of abuse. Secondary outcomes were child abuse risk factors and treatment satisfaction.



RESULTS: Data 4 and 7 months from baseline were available for 96 % of the families. All except one family (98 %) who started Safer Kids completed the program. Both groups improved from baseline to follow-ups on most effectiveness outcomes. The changes were not statistically different between groups. Parents and social workers were more satisfied with Safer Kids than IAU.



CONCLUSIONS: Short manualized parenting programs can be a way to reach parents reported for child abuse with support. Safer Kids is a viable option to the CWS's standard interventions, as it was equally effective and slightly better accepted than IAU.

Language: en