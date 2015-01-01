|
Citation
|
Tan R, Guo X, Chen S, He G, Wu X. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 17(1): e82.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37386597
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Callous-unemotional traits and emotional lability/negativity of young children have been regarded as the markers of externalizing problem behaviors. Based on the sensitivity to threat and affiliative reward model and the general aggression model, emotional lability/negativity may act as a mediator in the relationship between callous-unemotional traits and externalizing problem behaviors. Additionally, a positive teacher-child relationship could act as a buffer given the parental absence in left-behind children. However, these links remain unexplored in left-behind preschool children. Therefore, this study explored the link between callous-unemotional traits of left-behind preschool children and externalizing problem behaviors, as well as the mediating role of emotional lability/negativity and the moderating role of a positive teacher-child relationship.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Externalizing problem behaviors; Callous-unemotional traits; Emotional lability/negativity; Left-behind; Teacher-child relationship