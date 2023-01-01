|
Citation
|
Hoang TMH, Neville HA, Cromley JG, Dai T. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37384442
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to develop and provide initial psychometric support for the Racially Biased Reasoning Scale-Police (RBias-Police). The vignette-based RBias-Police is designed to capture rigid racially biased beliefs. The items focus on police interactions with people of color as this is a particularly emotional-laden issue in the United States that signifies deeper racial and social intolerance.
Language: en