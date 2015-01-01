Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: Traumatic cardiac arrest (TCA) is the cessation of cardiac pumping activity secondary to blunt or penetrating trauma. The aim of this study is to identify the outcomes of traumatic cardiac arrest in pediatric patients within the local community and report the causes and resuscitation management for the defined cases.



METHODS: This was a retrospectively conducted cohort study that took place in King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC) and King Abdullah Specialized Children Hospital (KASCH) from 2005 to 2021, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The study population involved pediatric patients aged 14 years or less who were admitted to our Emergency Department (ED) and had a traumatic cardiac arrest in the ED.



RESULTS: There were 26,510 trauma patients, and only 56 were eligible for inclusion. More than half (60.71%, n= 34) of the patients were males. Patients aged four years or less constituted 51.79% (n= 29) of the included cases. The majority of patients were Saudis (89.29%, n= 50). The majority of the patients had cardiac arrest prior to ED admission (78.57%, n= 44). The majority (89.29%, n= 50) had a GCS of 3 at ED arrival. The most frequently observed first cardiac arrest rhythm was asystole, followed by pulseless electrical activity and ventricular fibrillation, accounting for 74.55%, 23.64%, and 1.82%, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Pediatric TCA is high acuity. Children who experience TCA have dreadful outcomes, and survivors can suffer serious neurological impairments. We provided the experience of one of the largest trauma centers in Saudi Arabia to standardize the approach for managing TCA and, hopefully, improve its outcomes.

