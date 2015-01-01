Abstract

The Swedish Civil Air Traffic Control (SCAT) dataset consists of 13 weeks of data collected from the area control in Sweden flight information region. The dataset consists of detailed data from almost 170,000 flights as well as airspace data and weather forecasts. The flight data includes system updated flight plans, clearances from air traffic control, surveillance data and trajectory prediction data. Each week of data is continuous but the 13 weeks are spread over one year to provide variations in weather and seasonal traffic patterns. The dataset does only include scheduled flights not involved in any incident reports. Sensitive data such as military and private flight has been removed. The SCAT dataset can be useful for any research related to air traffic control, e.g. analysis of transportation patterns, environmental impact, optimization and automation/AI.

