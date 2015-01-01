SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mennis J, Yuen K. Data Brief 2023; 48: e109265.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.dib.2023.109265

37383760

PMC10294102

The geospatial dataset presented here represents historical middle 19(th) century built environment features for the Chesapeake Bay Eastern Shore region of Maryland, USA, including present-day Cecil, Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne's, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. Individual geospatial data layers include roads, landings, ferries, churches, shops, mills, schools, hotels, towns with post offices, and towns with court houses. These data were digitized using Simon J. Martenet's (1866) Map of Maryland: Atlas Edition and contemporary geospatial road network data from the Maryland Department of Transportation.


Maryland; Roads; Built environment; GIS; Geospatial; Eastern Shore; Historical; Underground Railroad

