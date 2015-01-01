Abstract

During a period of 7 months, 54 class N3 trucks from 4 fleets of German fleet operators were equipped with high resolution GPS data loggers. A total of 1.26 million km of driving data has been recorded and constitutes one of the most comprehensive open datasets to date for high-resolution data of heavy commercial vehicles. This dataset provides metadata of recorded tracks as well as high-resolution time series data of the vehicle speed. Its applications include simulation of electrification for heavy commercial vehicles, modeling logistics processes or driving cycle construction.

Language: en