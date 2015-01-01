Abstract

Traumatic childhood experiences such as domestic violence and bullying have been reported to be associated with insomnia in adulthood. However, little evidence is available for the long-term effects of childhood adversity on workers' insomnia worldwide. Our objective was to examine whether childhood experiences of bullying and domestic violence are associated with insomnia in workers in adulthood. We used survey data from a cross-sectional study of the Tsukuba Science City Network in Tsukuba City, Japan. Workers aged 20 to 65 years (4509 men and 2666 women) were targeted. The Binomial Logistic regression analysis with the Athens Insomnia Scale as the objective variable showed that childhood bullying and domestic violence experience of childhood bullying and domestic violence were associated with insomnia. It may be useful to focus on childhood traumatic experiences regarding insomnia in workers.

