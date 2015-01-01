Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious issue for women from all cultures and backgrounds. Studies on the negative consequences of violence suggest that women with a history of abuse are more likely to display depressive and PTSD symptoms. However, recent research has focused on the mechanisms underpinning resilience and the processing of traumatic memories, including linguistic markers and how they may reflect the mental health of traumatized individuals. In this study, we analyzed trauma narratives to investigate whether resilience mediates the impact of PTSD and depression symptoms on five trauma-processing mechanisms (cognitive processing, emotional processing, perceived threat to life, self-perspective, and integration of traumatic memories). Forty-three abused women (mean age = 38.74 years; SD = 9.41) wrote about their traumatic experiences and completed instruments assessing their levels of PTSD, depression, and resilience. We used LIWC software to analyze the women's narratives in terms of linguistic markers of psychological processing. Mediation analysis indicated that resilience fully mediated the impact of mental health symptoms on emotional processing, perceived threat to life, and integration of traumatic memories and partially mediated cognitive processing and self-perspective. We discuss the clinical implications of these findings, emphasizing the need to focus on the resources and strengths of women survivors of abuse in designing targeted psychological interventions.

Language: en