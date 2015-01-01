Abstract

Neighborhood environment can influence sleep health; yet, there is a lack of data on specific environment features in nationally representative samples. We used the 2020 National Health Interview Survey to determine associations between perceived built and social environment factors related to pedestrian access (walking paths, sidewalks), amenities (shops, transit stops, entertainment/services, places to relax), and unsafe walking conditions (traffic, crime) and self-reported sleep duration and disturbances. Places to relax and pedestrian access were associated with better sleep health while unsafe walking conditions were associated with worse sleep health. Access to amenities (shops, transit stops, entertainment venues) had null associations with sleep health.

