SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Adjaye-Gbewonyo D, Ng AE, Jackson CL, Johnson DA. Health Place 2023; 83: e103066.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.healthplace.2023.103066

PMID

37385129

Abstract

Neighborhood environment can influence sleep health; yet, there is a lack of data on specific environment features in nationally representative samples. We used the 2020 National Health Interview Survey to determine associations between perceived built and social environment factors related to pedestrian access (walking paths, sidewalks), amenities (shops, transit stops, entertainment/services, places to relax), and unsafe walking conditions (traffic, crime) and self-reported sleep duration and disturbances. Places to relax and pedestrian access were associated with better sleep health while unsafe walking conditions were associated with worse sleep health. Access to amenities (shops, transit stops, entertainment venues) had null associations with sleep health.


Language: en

Keywords

Built environment; Walkability; National health interview survey; Sleep health; Sleep quality; Social environment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print