Abstract

OBJECTIVE: suicide attempts and suicide death fall within a category of psychological disorders that is under the influence of economic, social, and cultural factors. Awareness of the prevalence of this phenomenon is essential for the adoption of preventive policies. Accordingly, the current study was carried out in order to determine the prevalence of suicide attempts and suicide deaths via Meta-analysis in Iran.



METHOD : This study is a systematic review and meta-analysis of articles published between 2010 and 2021 to estimate the prevalence of suicide attempts and suicide deaths in Iran. Accordingly, databases including Web of Science, PubMed, Scopus, Cochrane Library, Science Direct, Google Scholar, SID, and Magiran were searched and all related articles were extracted by the statistical tests of random and fixed effects model, meta-regression, and funnel plot using the STATA software. These articles were then analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 20 studies were entered into the systematic review, with a total of 271,212 attempted suicides and 22,780 suicide deaths. Accordingly, the prevalence of suicide attempts in the whole population was 131.0 (CI 95%: 124.0 - 137.0) per 100,000 people (152 per 100,000 women and 128 per 100,000 men). Moreover, the prevalence of suicide death was 8.14 (CI 95% 7.8 - 8.5) per 100,000 people in the general population (5.0 per 100,000 women and 9.1 per 100,000 men).



CONCLUSION: According to these findings, Iran can be ranked among the countries with a low prevalence of suicide attempts and completed suicides (compared to the global average). Although the trend of completed suicides is declining, the trend of suicide attempts is increasing and has often affected young people.

Language: en