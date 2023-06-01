|
Hammond CJ, Hyer JM, Boustead AE, Fristad MA, Steelesmith DL, Brock GN, Hasin DS, Fontanella CA. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37385585
OBJECTIVE: Cannabis use is associated with suicide-related outcomes in both adolescents and adults and may be increasing amidst shifting cannabis policies. However, little is known about the impact of medical marijuana legalization (MML) and recreational marijuana legalization (RML) policies on youth suicide. Using 20 years of national data, we examined associations between MML, RML, and suicide-related mortality among US individuals aged 12 to 25; and assessed whether they varied based on age and sex.
adolescents; suicide; medical marijuana legislation; recreational marijuana legislation; sex-differences