Abstract

In the United States, suicide deaths have disproportionately increased among Black and Hispanic youth over the past 2 decades.(1) Despite the critical need for more culturally responsive suicide prevention strategies, there has been only sparse research into unique risk factors commonly experienced among ethnoracially minoritized youth, such as racism-related experiences. Experiences of racial and ethnic discrimination (ie, a behavioral manifestation of racism via unfair treatment predicated on an individual's racial and/or ethnic group affiliation) have been associated with higher rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs) in Black and Hispanic adolescents.(2)(,)(3) This research has largely focused on individual-level racism (ie, interpersonal exchanges) assessed via subjective self-report surveys. Thus, less is known about the impact of structural racism, which is enacted at the system level.

Language: en