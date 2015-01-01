Abstract

Within the past decade, injuries caused by electric scooter (e-scooter) crashes have significantly increased. In this study, various e-scooter-stopper crashes were numerically simulated across different impact speeds, approach angles, and stopper heights to characterize their influence on rider injury risk during falls. A Finite Element (FE) model of a standing Hybrid III dummy was used as the rider model, after being calibrated against certification test data. Additionally, an FE model of an e-scooter was developed based on reconstructed scooter geometry. Forty-five FE simulations were run to investigate various e-scooter crash scenarios. Test parameters included impact speed (3.2m/s up to 11.16m/s), approach angle (30° up to 90°), and stopper height (52 mm, 101 mm, and 152 mm). Additionally, the perpendicular (90°) impact scenarios were run a second time with arm activation added into to the model to mimic the rider attempting to catch themselves. Overall, the approach angle was found to have the greatest effect on injury risk to the rider. Smaller approach angles were shown to cause the rider to land on their side while larger impact angles caused the rider to land on their head and chest. Approach angle was shown to be positively correlated with injury risk. Additionally, arm bracing was shown to reduce the risk of serious injury in two-thirds of the impact scenarios.

