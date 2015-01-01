|
Citation
Perkins NH, Lees ER. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37381789
Abstract
Despite the consequences of physical and emotional sibling violence, which can last into adulthood, research examining this form of family violence is minimal compared to child abuse, interpartner violence, and elder abuse. One area that has received scarce attention is the connection between physical and emotional sibling violence and attachment in close relationships in adulthood. This research study examines the association between physical and emotional sibling violence and adulthood attachment in a sample of 2,458 individuals who completed a survey on the sub-Reddit platform "/r/SampleSize: Where your opinions actually matter!" Participants completed items on demographics, frequency of physical and emotional behaviors experienced with a sibling in childhood, and adult attachment.
Language: en
Keywords
attachment; physical violence; adulthood; emotional violence; sibling violence