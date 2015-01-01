|
Citation
|
Ellis RA, Orcutt HK. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37381819
|
Abstract
|
Literature supports a strong link between engagement in risky sex and childhood maltreatment, with engagement in risky sexual behavior proposed as a manifestation of avoidant coping. Sex motives refer to underlying motivations for engaging in sex such as increased intimacy, or peer pressure. Limited research has examined the role of sex motives on the relationship between childhood maltreatment and risky sex. This study sought to examine this path between childhood maltreatment types and later engagement in risky sex through sex motivations that seek to avoid or reduce negative affect (i.e., sex to cope and sex to affirm self-esteem). A sample of sexually active undergraduate women (n = 551) completed a series of questionnaires on childhood maltreatment, risky sexual behavior, and motivations for sexual intercourse as part of a larger parent study on revictimization. Path analysis was conducted to examine differential indirect effects of childhood maltreatment on risky sex (i.e., sex with a stranger and hookup behaviors).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child abuse; sexual assault; revictimization; neglect